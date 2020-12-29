Seasonal temperatures persist through final days of year

Local Forecast

Warmer than yesterday, Palm Springs climbed into the mid 60s this afternoon. Average for the date is 67°.

A breezy north wind will continue through the evening with gusts between 20-25 MPH.

Seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies can be expected for the final days of 2020. Just 3 days until the New Year!

Recap from Monday's snowfall:

More totals can be found here.

What about rain? Palm Springs received 0.20" bringing the total for the year to 3.87". That's 1.73" below normal.



