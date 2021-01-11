Mild Start to the Week with Warmer Temps on the Way

Local Forecast

High pressure will build in over the next 24 hours, keeping us sunny and warming us up by the end of the week.

Highs will range in the lower seventies today, it has been breezy but those winds have backed off substantially in the last few hours.

The Jet Stream continues to transport in some cooler air from the North but the pattern changes headed into the latter part of the week.

As we move into Thursday towards the weekend, highs will span the middle eighties!