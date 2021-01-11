Rising temperatures by end-of-week

Local Forecast

Slightly warmer than yesterday, this Monday afternoon has brought high temperatures in the low and mid 70s to the Coachella Valley. Average for the date is 69°.

Clear skies persist through the evening as temperatures cool into the 50s by 8:00 p.m. Winds remain light and take on a northwest flow.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the state through the week bringing a rise in temperatures.

Tomorrow will offer highs in the low 70s but notable warming takes place each day following. By Friday, highs will climb 10°-20° above normal across the Southland.

