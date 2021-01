Local Forecast

High pressure continues to sit just off shore, but is pushing the Jet Track farther North so we'll enjoy another sunny day in SoCal.

Highs today will rival those of yesterday, but likely be a degree or two cooler than the 74 we notched Monday.

As high pressure dominates the end of the week, highs will soar to more than 15 degrees above normal!

That pushes highs into the mid-eighties for the latter part of this week.