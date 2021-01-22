Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County

Local Forecast

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for the San Gorgonio Pass, into the Northern Coachella Valley through 10:00 p.m.

Rain will move into the Southland later tonight, bringing cold air along with it. Rainfall for the desert will be limited with accumulation estimates between 0.01" - 0.1" through Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations above 4,000' from 10PM Friday - 10PM Saturday. Riverside County mountains are expecting a deposit of 1-3", with localized amounts up to 8".

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect late Sunday night as the second storm system of the week arrives. This will be a colder storm and snow is likely to fall over the High Desert.

Our weather pattern remains active through next week with a third winter storm currently forecast to arrive on Wednesday.

