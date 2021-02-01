A Dreary Start to the Month

Local Forecast

Light showers and sprinkles passed through parts of the Valley this morning, particularly along the Southern mountains. Those showers were producing negligible rain.

Mike Clough caught a great pic of our clouds:

A front up North is bringing rain and snow to areas of Northern California, but for us, it's a southern influx of sub-tropical moisture and cloud cover that is providing today's interesting weather.

We leave a very modest chance of showers in the forecast for the rest of the morning, but things should dry out in to the afternoon.

Highs will be in the very low seventies, far milder than last week's temperature scheme.

The remainder of the, a little warmer tomorrow, then a weak front sneaks through late Tuesday, offering another very slight chance of rain. We'll hover in the low seventies under sunshine from Thursday into the weekend.