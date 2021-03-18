A Mild End to Winter

Local Forecast

Partly cloudy skies and seasonal temps mark today's forecast as we head toward the Vernal Equinox (2:37 a.m. Saturday). Highs today will be close to 80!

Yesterday's St. Patrick's Day feasts were impressive, Angela Chen made this delicious Guinness Beef Stew and shared it with us!

A series of storms moving in from the Pac Northwest will enhance winds starting Friday evening, with the gustiest winds likely Saturday, so there may yet be a Wind Advisory for the area, but not as of now.

Winds will likely be in the 25-35mph range from Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

Winds will remain breezy through Sunday, calming down a bit into next week. Highs will peak on Friday and drop in the mid and upper 70s through next week.

