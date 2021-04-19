First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for Wednesday due to gusty west winds

Local Forecast

After a warm day in the desert with high temperatures reaching 98° in Palm Springs, it's time for a cool down. Temperatures will begin to trend downward through the middle of the week but the wind will play a large role over the next few days. A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday as gusts are likely to exceed 40 MPH on the Coachella Valley floor at times.

Wind speeds will strengthen Tuesday night with gusts near 30 MPH expected on the valley floor. Gusts closer to 40 MPH are forecast for Wednesday. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert day in anticipation of the strengthening winds that could impact your day.

Looking ahead at temperatures the next few days, we'll cool through the middle of the week with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A warming into the 90s takes place by the weekend.

