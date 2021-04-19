Skip to Content
Warm Start to the Work Week

Sunny skies and warmer conditions prevail today. The weekend brought highs to 90, we'll be 5-7 degrees warmer today.

Weak off shore winds kept skies nice and clear, and lowered dew points. Today that pattern holds through this evening.

Winds will be breezy this evening, and again tomorrow as we see the wind direction shift to a more Westerly, onshore flow.

Those Westerly winds of tomorrow will help bring temperatures back in line with seasonal norms through the middle of the week, but we'll quickly return to the 90s by the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

