Local Forecast
By
Published 8:02 AM

Another triple-digit day expected

On this Cinco de Mayo, highs will soar back to 100, which by my accounting will be the fifth day this year at or above 100. Here's the current tally:

Above average highs will cover most of the Western US again today.

Expect a gradual warming, reaching our high between 3-4, but we'll be well into the 90s by lunchtime.

Winds will be on the increase by Friday, with gusts of 25-35mph expected.

With those winds, the temperatures will come down just a little bit through the weekend.

Patrick Evans

