Warmer than normal temperatures persist through the week

Local Forecast

Passing high clouds this afternoon will limit temperatures from reaching the century mark. Warm temperatures persist through the evening hours. Patio misters and fans will be in use for many Cinco de Mayo outdoor dinner plans.

Above normal temperatures remain the name of the game this week with a ridge of high pressure in place over the west coast. A trough of low pressure will be moving inland Friday and bringing changes to our desert's weather.

As the trough moves into the west coast, temperatures will cool subtly and onshore flow will strengthen. The current outlook for wind gusts on Friday is near 30-40 MPH. Breezy conditions remain for Saturday but weaker than Friday with an overall comfortable outlook for Mother's Day weekend.

If you missed the release of the latest climate data, learn more here.

