New climate normals released: What this means for the Coachella Valley

Every decade, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) releases new climate normals. These normals give the public, meteorologists, and businesses a standard way to compare 30-year averages of things like temperature, precipitation, and other parameters. These normals give a reference point for comparing current weather against what is considered to be "normal. These new set of normals span from 1991 to 2020. The last update of normals was in 2011, spanning from 1981 to 2010.

When meteorologists present the forecast, you often near the comparison to average or what is normal. Normals reflect the impacts of changing climate on day-to-day weather conditions.

For Palm Springs, the highest normal temperature was 108° in July. With the new normals, that highest normal is 109° spanning from July to August.

Meteorologist Taban Sharifi will break down these new set of normals and what this means for the Coachella Valley. Tune in tonight on KESQ News Channel 3.

For more information on climate normals and what they mean: NOAA Delivers New U.S. Climate Normals