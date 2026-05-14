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Weather

Gusty Desert Winds Return for the Weekend

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Updated
today at 5:58 PM
Published 3:40 PM

A brief warming trend continues across the Coachella Valley through Friday with temperatures climbing a few degrees above seasonal averages.

Sunny skies and fairly calm conditions will stick around to wrap up the workweek before a noticeable shift arrives this weekend.

A system dropping into the PNW will bring slightly cooler temperatures and gusty west winds back to SoCal Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be strongest through the mountain passes and deserts, where gusts between 40-60 mph are possible in our typical wind-prone areas. With a Wind Advisory in place for the mountains and passes 2pm Saturday through 11pm Sunday.

Despite the cooldown, temperatures will remain close to normal for mid-May. Looking ahead, warmer weather is expected to return early next week as high pressure gradually rebuilds along the West Coast.

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Katie Boer

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