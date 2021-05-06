Remaining warm with wind on the way

Local Forecast

A warm day in the desert with afternoon highs 5-10° above normal for the date. Temperatures will remain warm through the evening hours, cooling into the mid-80s around 9:00 p.m. Clear skies and a breezy northwest wind will be present. Gusts near 30 MPH expected along the interstate.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the San Gorgonio Pass from 2:00 p.m. Friday through 7:00 a.m. Saturday for gusts 50-55 MPH. Winds of this strength will likely create blowing sand that will reduce visibility at times. Travel with caution. San Diego County deserts, including Borrego Springs, is also within the advisory.

Friday evening will be a windy time around the Coachella Valley with current wind gusts expected to reach 30-40 MPH. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strengthening. Stay weather aware.

Aside from Friday's wind, the upcoming Mother's Day weekend will be an enjoyable one with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will cool near 95° for Sunday.

