Windy end to the workweek

Local Forecast

A Wind Advisory is now in effect through 7:00 a.m. Saturday. The advised area includes the cities of Cabazon, Whitewater, Desert Hot Springs, and Borrego Springs. Travel with caution along I-10 and HWY 78 as blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility at times.

The main weather story for the evening will be the wind with gusts 30-40 MPH. Temperatures will steadily cool through night and into the low 80s around the 9:00 p.m. hour.

The strongest gusts will remain through the San Gorgonio Pass and into the northern Coachella Valley but the rest of the low desert will experience gusty west winds as will. The strongest gusts look to occur between 5-10 p.m.

Temperatures will remain warm through Mother's Day weekend with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy time outdoors and in the shade!

