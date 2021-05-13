Remaining warm through the week; strengthening wind into weekend

Local Forecast

Triple digits for the second day in a row. An average high for the date is 94° but temperatures will remain 5-10° above normal until the weekend.

Clear skies and warm temperatures will persist through the evening hours. A breezy northwest wind will become noticeable across the desert.

Wind will continue to transition into the main weather story as we close out the workweek and move into the weekend. Gusts 30-40 MPH will move into the Coachella Valley Friday and Saturday night. No advisories have been issued at this time.

The strengthening wind speeds are a result of a low pressure system moving into California from the north. It will also cool temperatures into seasonal territory Saturday and into the upper 80s on Sunday.

