Drying begins; still feeling the humidity

Local Forecast

The First Alert Weather Alert Day has expired with the Flash Flood Watch.

For the 3rd consecutive day, Palm Springs recorded a high temperature BELOW 100°.

Palm Springs set a daily rainfall record of 0.46". The previous record for the date was 0.11" in 2013. Thermal also set a rainfall record of 0.44" versus 0.10" from 1956.

While today's rainfall was impressive for the low desert, we are still far below average for this time of year.

An Odor Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening. Elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide in the Salton Sea will create a smell similar to rotten eggs.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures join us on Tuesday but we'll still be feeling the humidity when we step outside.

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the return of thunderstorms to Riverside County Friday and Saturday.

