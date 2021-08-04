Record heat in the Coachella Valley for second consecutive day

Local Forecast

Anything above 109° is above normal for this time of year in Palm Springs. Unfortunately, that's all we're feeling this week. To top it off, today brings us the second consecutive day of record heat in the Coachella Valley.

The records reached today in the desert will be updated on this page as soon as they're available.

The Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Coachella Valley is scheduled to remain through Thursday evening. It's not just about hot afternoons this week, the warm mornings provide very little relief during this heatwave.

The ridge of high pressure currently over Southern California will weaken through the end of the week. This will allow our temperatures to cool and trend near average for the weekend ahead.

