Warming and subtle drying into the weekend

Local Forecast

There may be some isolated mountain storms into Thursday, but monsoonal moisture will retreat to the east for the end of the week.

Even with the rain chances decreasing, the Coachella Valley will still be feeling the stickiness with dew point temperatures in the 60s on Thursday.

Temperatures will warm closer to the seasonal average by the end of the week. Average being 109° for Palm Springs.

Monsoonal moisture will make a quick comeback with another surge expected on Sunday. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching for the opportunity of storms early next week.

