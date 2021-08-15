Humidity returns to start the work week

Local Forecast

Monsoonal moisture is on the rise for our Sunday, and will linger into the work week before retreating again. Look for dew points into the 60s and even low 70s.

The ridge of high pressure over the Western U.S. is helping to funnel moisture from the southeast into Southern California, and that weather pattern holds steady into tomorrow.

The high pressure ridge is also heating things up to our North, with an Excessive Heat Warning in pace through tomorrow.

Conditions improve into the work week, and by midweek, highs will be below average with a drier air mass in place, so it will feel pretty comfortable!