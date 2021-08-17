Cooler and drier days ahead

Local Forecast

An incoming trough of low pressure will be providing relief to the Coachella Valley. This system will be moving inland through the remainder of the workweek bringing cooler and drier conditions.

Wind speeds will be strengthening through the evening. The strongest gusts will be found through the San Gorgonio Pass, though gusts near 30 MPH can still be expected along I-10 through the valley.

While dewpoints will still be elevated through Wednesday morning, they are beginning to trend downward. The lower this number the drier it is and we'll be in the 50s consistently by Thursday.

Afternoon high temperatures will remain below average for the remainder of this week. A nice treat for the third week of August!

