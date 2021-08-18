Gradually drying out and cooling off

Local Forecast

Look for breezy to gusty northwesterly winds today and tomorrow, which will help bring cooler temps and lower humidity to the Valley. An area of low pressure well to our North is pulling stronger onshore circulation into SoCal, which will bring those pleasant changes to our forecast.

Winds will peak in the 20-25mph range on the Valley floor, with stronger gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass and North of the I-10 freeway.

Those winds will result in dew points dropping by a good 10-15 degrees by late this afternoon, so it will feel a great deal more comfortable.

For the next few days, highs will be nearly 10 degrees BELOW normal, and overnight lows will drop into the 70s. We return to near normal highs by early next week.