An enjoyable August weekend ahead

Local Forecast

Ready for football?? High school football is back and the weather is cooperating for the first night of the Best Local Sports Show!

Air quality around the Coachella Valley is better than yesterday but still within the 'moderate' category for some parts of the low desert. Smoke from the French fire is still drifting south but staying much denser in Kern County.

Below-normal temperatures will grace us for the remainder of the workweek and through the weekend.

Temperatures will begin to warm through early next week. Highs are expected to exceed 110° by Wednesday.

