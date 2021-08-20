Skip to Content
Published 11:58 AM

Another “cool” August day in the desert

Highs hit 98 yesterday, 95 on Wednesday, and the streak of below average temps continues today. Coupled with that cooler more comfortable airmass are lower dew points again this afternoon.

Dry air remains in place across SoCal and while we see a little increase in humidity on Saturday.

The flow of air continues coming in from the Northwest, but will gradually be replaced by warmer air moving from Sunday into next week.

Comfortable highs linger through the weekend, with near seasonal highs by next week, if not a couple of degrees hotter than normal.

