Mild August weekend followed by warming trend

Local Forecast

A beautiful, sunny day is in store for the desert on this Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday's high of 99° but remaining below the seasonal average for the date (108°). Dew point temperatures will be slightly elevated in the upper 50s to low 60s, bringing a touch of humdity to the morning hours.

The below-normal temperatures will follow us into Monday before climbing near 110° on Wednesday. Summer isn't done with the Coachella Valley just yet! In fact, 31 days until the Autumnal Equinox, marking the official start of fall!

Henri is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds at 65MPH. Landfall is expected in southern New England later this morning. For the latest updates on Henri, click here.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!