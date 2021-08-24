Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By ,
today at 3:13 PM
Published 4:13 PM

Wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Riverside County

Air quality remains in 'Unhealthy' levels for parts of Riverside County this afternoon. Palm Springs has an air quality index level of 120, placing it in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' category. View the current map here.

The HRRR wildfire smoke forecast continues to show light to moderate smoke in Riverside County through the night and into Thursday morning. Limit the amount of time spent outdoors as breathing fine particulates can lead to respiratory health effects.

South Coast Air Quality Management District maintains the Special Air Quality Advisory for the Coachella Valley and surrounding mountains. "To help keep indoor air clean during periods of poor air quality, close all windows and doors and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use whole-house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air."

An Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley is in effect, now through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures around the low desert are expected to range from 110-115° each afternoon.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

7-Day Forecast / First Alert Weather Alert Day / KESQ Weather Video / News / Top Stories / Video / Weather

Haley Clawson

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KESQ News Channel 3 in June 2021. Melissa is a weekend weather anchor and you can even catch her reporting weekdays and covering sports.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content