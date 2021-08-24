Wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Riverside County

Local Forecast

Air quality remains in 'Unhealthy' levels for parts of Riverside County this afternoon. Palm Springs has an air quality index level of 120, placing it in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' category. View the current map here.

The HRRR wildfire smoke forecast continues to show light to moderate smoke in Riverside County through the night and into Thursday morning. Limit the amount of time spent outdoors as breathing fine particulates can lead to respiratory health effects.

South Coast Air Quality Management District maintains the Special Air Quality Advisory for the Coachella Valley and surrounding mountains. "To help keep indoor air clean during periods of poor air quality, close all windows and doors and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use whole-house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air."

An Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley is in effect, now through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures around the low desert are expected to range from 110-115° each afternoon.

