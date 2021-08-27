Excessive heat follows us into the weekend

Local Forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Coachella Valley through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures around the low desert are expected to climb near 115° each afternoon.

Temperatures will remain toasty as we head through the evening hours. Clear skies and a northwest breeze will follow us through the night for whatever your Friday night plans may be.

A ridge of high pressure over the west coast will keep our temperatures above normal through the weekend. Early next week, monsoonal moisture returns to Southern California. This will boost our humidity and increase the chance of thunderstorms over the mountains and desert.

What is currently Tropical Storm Nora could also provide an extra boost of tropical moisture sometime next week. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking Nora's path closely in the days ahead.

