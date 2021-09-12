Cooling through the week with drier conditions

Local Forecast

A beautifully hot day in the desert! Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 113° -- ten degrees above normal.

This week will be offering much drier conditions across Southern California. Around the Coachella Valley, dew point temperatures will predominately hover in the 40s throughout Monday. Start those evaporative coolers up!

The drier conditions and breezy winds will elevate fire weather conditions.

The start of the workweek will provide warm and sunny conditions. High temperatures will still climb above the seasonal average but be cooler than what was felt Sunday afternoon.

