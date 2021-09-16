Skip to Content
Cooling and calm for the weekend

Morning lows dipped well into the 60s this morning for a cool, fall-like start to the day.

A ridge of high pressure continues to keep skies clear and the atmosphere dry, with cooler air dropping in from the North to bring some refreshing changes this week.

Dew points remain very low, so fire danger especially in our Mountain Communities will be quite high this weekend.

Highs will drop nicely. Yesterday, we hit 108 but today lower 100s expected with upper 90s on the way for the weekend.

