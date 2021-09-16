Gradual cooling into weekend

Local Forecast

The ridge of high pressure that's been in place over Southern California continues to weaken. Moving into the weekend, a trough of low pressure will bring rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest.

Some additional moisture will move through the upper-levels of our atmosphere on Friday. Dew point temperatures will climb into the 40s but we can expect to remain on the dry side.

Interested in seeing the International Space Station? It'll be visible from Palm Springs tonight beginning at 7:30 p.m.

