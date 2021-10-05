A very fall-like forecast for the week

Local Forecast

A high temperature of 92° was recorded this afternoon in Palm Springs. Steady cooling into the low 80s will take place with mostly clear skies and a northwest breeze.

A break in-between weather systems for the middle of the workweek before a trough of low pressure arrives on Thursday. This will pull in more moisture to Southern California, creating mostly cloudy skies, and some rain to parts of the Southland.

Below normal temperatures are in the forecast through the weekend.

