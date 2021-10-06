More clouds and cooler temperatures

Local Forecast

A trough of low pressure is nearing the west coast. This will steer moisture from the southwest into Southern California. We're already seeing the first signs of this with increasing clouds this afternoon.

Light rain will move across Riverside County early Friday morning. Current rainfall estimates are below a tenth of an inch. Skies will partially clear into the afternoon.

Below-normal temperatures will be present through the remainder of the week and follow us into the weekend. It's finally feeling like fall in the desert!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!