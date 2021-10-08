Gusty winds now; more sunshine tomorrow

Local Forecast

Wind gusts around 30-35 MPH are expected into the evening hours, weakening through the night.

With the passing of the trough of low pressure, wind speeds will weaken and clouds will clear.

This weekend will be filled with sunshine and below-normal temperatures across Riverside County.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Monday. Wind gusts,~40 MPH, are expected through the afternoon and evening hours.

