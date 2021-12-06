Cooling down with chance for showers

A fast-moving system will be sliding across California on Tuesday. This front will bring cooler air and light rainfall to the Southland.

Minimal rainfall is expected in the desert with accumulation being less than a tenth of an inch.

Rain is something desert could really use. It's been 57 days since the last measurable rainfall in Palm Springs. To date, Palm Springs has recorded only 1.28"! That's 2.73" below the norm for this time of year.

Another stronger system is expected to arrive on Thursday, bringing more wet weather to the region. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking both of these systems closely.

