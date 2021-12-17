Frost Advisory issued for Coachella Valley

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the San Gorgonio Pass, mountains, and Inland Empire until 4:00 a.m. Saturday. Gusts in the advised area (tan) could reach up to 50 MPH.

It's going to be a cold night in the Coachella Valley! A Frost Advisory will go into effect beginning at 10:00 p.m. lasting through 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the low and mid-30s. These low temperatures can kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.

Expect similar temperatures into Sunday morning as well.



This weekend will be coming in with an abundance of sunshine from the mountains to the High Desert. Highs in the low 50s for Idyllwild both Saturday and Sunday while Joshua Tree ranges from the mid to upper-50s.

