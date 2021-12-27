More snow, rain, and wind arrives Monday

A low-pressure system is moving in from the northwest, bringing more rain and snow to Southern California this evening. Any rainfall accumulation around the desert will be minimal this round.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, above 5,500', until midnight. Snowfall accumulation from 3-7" is expected, with up to a foot of snow possible in localized amounts.

A High Wind Warning (yellow) is also in effect for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass until 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for gusts up to 65 MPH. A Wind Advisory (tan) is in place for the High Desert for the same time frame for gusts up to 45 MPH.

A Windblown Dust Advisory has been issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District through Tuesday morning as the continued gusty winds into Tuesday morning may lead to reduced air quality around the valley.

Another storm system will be quick to follow, beginning Wednesday. More rain is expected for the desert and the First Alert Weather Team will be tracking it closely. Check back for updates.

