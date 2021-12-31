Cool and breezy to ring in the New Year

Going out tonight? Bundle up to ring in 2022 as temperatures will be in the low and mid-50s as we inch closer to midnight. Breezy conditions around the valley will make it feel even cooler.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for local mountains and the pass, with gusts 50+ MPH possible. Drive with caution as blowing sand will reduce visibility at times. North Indian Canyon in Palm Springs has already been closed due to these conditions. More on the road closure here.

Plenty of sunshine will be in the forecast for the first weekend of January. Cool temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 60s can be found around Riverside County.

A Freeze Warning will go into effect Saturday night through Sunday morning for temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. The current warned area includes part of Joshua Tree National Park, Desert Center, and Blythe.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!