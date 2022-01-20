First Alert Weather Alert issued for strong Santa Ana winds

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for strong Santa Ana winds Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. While the Coachella Valley will not be experiencing as strong of wind as those to the east and west, travel, air quality, and power outages can be impacted.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the Inland Empire, San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass from 3:00 p.m. Friday through 6:00 p.m. Saturday for gusts up to 60 MPH.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the High Desert, including I-10, from 4:00 p.m. Friday through 4:00 p.m. Saturday for gusts up to 45 MPH.



Downed trees and powerlines are possible with the potential for power outages. Travel will be difficult to and from the Coachella Valley during this time.

Here's a glance ahead at likely wind gusts Friday evening:

A similar setup Saturday morning with a strong emphasis on the Little San Bernardinos and mountain passes.

Following strong winds, temperatures rebound to the mid-70s again for next week. Overnight low temperatures remain in the upper 40s and low 50s for most valley cities.

