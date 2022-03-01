Record heat to start the month of March

Record high temperatures are being recorded this afternoon with low-90s being felt across the low desert. The page will update with the official numbers when they are released.

The average temperature for the Coachella Valley on March 1st is 77°. Yet, today we're feeling temperatures that are more representative of early May.

Tomorrow is another too warm day with highs still 10-15° above normal. There IS a cooldown we can expect through the remainder of the week as a low-pressure system approaches Southern California on Thursday.

As the system moves into the Southland, wind speeds will strengthen with the average gust around the valley near 25 MPH. The breezy conditions will persist into the start of the weekend.

