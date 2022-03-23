Another warm and breezy day as the heatwave builds

Highs yesterday topped out at 91 in PSP and 90 at TRM, so be prepared for another several days of above normal conditions.

Similar to yesterday, there is a Wind Advisory posted for areas stretching from DHS through portion of Orange County thanks to gusty offshore winds, but those winds will be fairly light here in the Valley. Here's a broad view of the areas covered by the Wind Advisory until 2 p.m.

The closer view shows the areas of the Valley that are impacted:

Winds are expected to ease into the evening.

We continue to warm up through Friday and Saturday, with the possibility of breaking record highs on Friday (the current record is 97). We cool a bit on Sunday into next week, with breezy conditions and a slight chance of showers developing into Monday.