Warm start to the workweek

Palm Springs reached a high of 92° this afternoon, just 3° above average. Clouds will increase through the night leading to partly cloudy skies over the desert on Tuesday.

The ridge of high pressure that's in place over Southern California will begin to shift eastward tomorrow but will still deliver the heat to the desert. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s around the Coachella Valley Tuesday afternoon.

A warm day but overall a mild setup compared to what we've experienced over the past week regarding wind. Winds will become breezy Tuesday evening with gusts averaging 20-25 MPH around the valley floor. Those gusts will strengthen through midweek.

The strengthening breeze from an incoming trough of low pressure will aid in temperatures dropping into the upper 80s on Thursday before another warm-up arrives for the weekend.

