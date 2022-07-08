Heat returns for a weekend visit

Highs have been relatively mild this week, but things are changing for the weekend. A ridge of high pressure across the central US will bring hotter than normal highs throughout the region.

Because of this, areas to our East will be under an Excessive Heat Warning for Monday.

Highs today will be close to seasonal norms of 108, but increase starting tomorrow.

Humidity will remain in check through the weekend with fair dry conditions anticipated. Next week, some monsoonal moisture returns to the Valley by Wednesday.

Unfortunately we don't see much cooling next week, so mid-July promises fairly intense heat.