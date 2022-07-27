Drier conditions prevail today and Thursday

The atmosphere has dried out considerably since Monday, with dew points today in the 40s and humidity levels dropping into the lower 20s and high teens.

As of 8:15 a.m.

We expect dew points to hover in those 40s and lower 50s throughout the day.

Flood Watches still persist through most of Arizona as monsoonal storms are still a threat for flash flooding today.

The FutureCast data shows partly cloudy skies lingering over the Valley most of the day.

We hit 109 yesterday for the high, and will be close to that the next couple of days before humidity returns to the forecast and lowers temps a bit. There will be a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast Friday through Sunday as well.