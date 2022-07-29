Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 10:02 AM
Published 7:54 AM

Humidity slowly moving back in, raising the risk of thunderstorms

An area of low pressure is back-tracking a bit, and will push monsoonal moisture back into the region.

This morning, dew points were as low as they've been all week, but that will change into this afternoon and tomorrow.

With the increase in humidity and dew points, the chance of thunderstorm in and around the Valley increases as well. Today the chance is fairly low, but by tomorrow we'll a 30% chance of storms for the Valley and higher chances for the mountains and high desert communities.

Because of the moisture-laden air, highs will remain below normal through the weekend. We dry out starting Tuesday, and will see an incremental rise in daytime highs.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content