Humidity slowly moving back in, raising the risk of thunderstorms

An area of low pressure is back-tracking a bit, and will push monsoonal moisture back into the region.

This morning, dew points were as low as they've been all week, but that will change into this afternoon and tomorrow.

With the increase in humidity and dew points, the chance of thunderstorm in and around the Valley increases as well. Today the chance is fairly low, but by tomorrow we'll a 30% chance of storms for the Valley and higher chances for the mountains and high desert communities.

Because of the moisture-laden air, highs will remain below normal through the weekend. We dry out starting Tuesday, and will see an incremental rise in daytime highs.