First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms

Moisture is increasing across Riverside County deserts, with dew point temperatures climbing into the 60s. Flash Flood Warnings remain to the south in San Diego County this evening though isolated storms can still develop over Riverside County mountains this evening.

Another batch cluster of storms is expected to move across the High Desert, towards the Coachella Valley, around midnight.

Thunderstorms are likely to begin developing around 11:00 a.m. over the local mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside County, continuing into the afternoon. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued to bring awareness to the threat of storms both east and west of the low desert.

Check the radar before you head out for the mountains or High Desert this weekend as an active monsoon pattern will persist into next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!