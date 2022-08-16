Skip to Content
today at 3:47 PM
Published 3:43 PM

Monsoonal thunderstorms bring flash flooding to the High Desert

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for HWY 62 from Morongo Valley to the east of Twentynine Palms. The thunderstorm over Yucca Valley is producing heavy rain that can lead to life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, and normally dry washes and roads.

Haley Clawson

