Monsoonal thunderstorms bring flash flooding to the High Desert

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for HWY 62 from Morongo Valley to the east of Twentynine Palms. The thunderstorm over Yucca Valley is producing heavy rain that can lead to life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, and normally dry washes and roads.

