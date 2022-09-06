Hottest day of the week – Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday

The heat is on, and we are all feeling it! Palm Springs has reached 115° this afternoon, 10° above the seasonal average.

The Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Coachella Valley will remain in place until Thursday evening. Temperatures will be cooler the next two days but only as humidity begins to climb around the desert.

Smoke advisories are in place for both the Radford and Fairview fires. Read the full advisories here.

Hurricane Kay is a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85MPH. Kay is expected to strengthen into Wednesday before weakening ahead of its track west. Read the latest advisory here.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking Kay's path closely as rain is possible in Riverside County Friday into Saturday. Be sure to check back daily for updates.

