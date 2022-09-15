The final week of summer provides cooler-than-normal temperatures

A sunny day throughout this Thursday and clear skies will remain through the night. A breezy northwest wind will carry us through the evening, just as we experienced yesterday.

The temperatures we've been feeling each afternoon are more typical for early October than it is for mid-September. The mild setup regarding temperatures and humidity will persist into Friday.

This trend of cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue through the upcoming weekend. It's shaping up to be a FANTASTIC final weekend of summer!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!