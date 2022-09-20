Near-normal temperatures as the summer season nears its end

A warm day with highs in the mid and upper 90s once again. Temperatures will cool into the mid-80s around 9:00 p.m. A breezy west wind will be felt across much of the valley floor, similar to what was felt yesterday.

The trough of low pressure to our west will keep it breezy for the desert and maintain our mild temperatures. Moisture from the south will be pulled into the Desert Southwest Wednesday, remaining east of the Coachella Valley.

Still, a heads up for those who commute to Blythe as the showers that move in overnight into Wednesday morning could meet you on your drive east. Rain looks to remain light.

The just-below-normal temperatures will stick with us through the middle of the week while warming up into the triple-digits this weekend.

