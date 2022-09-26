Hot start to the workweek with record heat

A ridge of high pressure remains the dominant feature in our weather pattern. This dome of hot air has made itself known bringing record heat to Palm Springs on this Monday.

Palm Springs TIED the record high of 111° this afternoon. A temperature that was also recorded in 1947, 2009, and 2010.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Don't let the heat catch you off guard just because it's fall. Take note of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses so you can take action quickly.

An increase in moisture will be felt Tuesday, with isolated storms likely over the High Desert. Coverage will expand on Wednesday across Southern California mountains and deserts as winds bring in additional moisture from the southeast.

The hot and humid summer we've been feeling all season just won't leave! Subtle cooling will take place into the upcoming weekend with highs near 100°.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!